Police probing fatal shooting in Dionysos, north of Athens

Police have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old municipal official that occurred on Monday morning in Dionysos, north of Athens.

The suspected shooter is a 77-year-old man and the victim an employee of the municipality's water supply department, according to police.

The shooting reportedly occurred inside the victim's office at the municipal authority building shortly after 8.30 a.m.

The shooter subsequently handed himself over to police while his motive remained unclear.