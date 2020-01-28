The Smile | Athens | January 30 - February 15

iFocus gallery in downtown Athens presents a group photography exhibition curated by Platon Rivelli and titled “The Smile,” from January 30 to February 15. The exhibition was born out of a seminar organized by dental company Ivoclar Vivadent, focusing on the smile as an object of study. A total of 170 images will be exhibited, with each of the 55 different photographers presenting their own perspective on the matter. The aim is to highlight the power of the smile and its various implications, depending on how it is given and received. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

iFocus, 13 Ippokratous (in the Opera Arcade), tel 210.364.7088