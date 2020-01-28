Maxim Vaga | Athens | January 30

Singer, songwriter and composer Maxim Vaga will be performing at Booze Cooperativa in downtown Athens, in the context of the venue’s “KOTES” series of events. The young Berlin-based artist’s debut single, “Don't Let Her Go,” came out in 2019 and he is gearing up to release an EP. His music is influenced by blues artists ranging from Aretha Franklin to the Black Keys. The concert begins at 9.30 p.m. Admission costs 7 euros. For bookings, call 695.068.6277.

Booze Cooperativa, 57 Kolokotroni, tel 211.405.3733