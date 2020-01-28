The Invisible Hands | Athens | January 29

Marina Gioti’s 2017 documentary “The Invisible Hands” will be screened at TV Control Center (KET) on Wednesday, January 29. The film, which premiered at the documenta 14 festival, follows underground American/ Lebanese musician and ethnomusicologist Alan Bishop on a trip to Cairo soon after the 2011 uprisings, where he teams up with three young Egyptian musicians for the translation of his old songs into Arabic. Under Bishop’s mentorship, this unlikely collaboration transforms into a band, the Invisible Hands. Structured around fly-on-the-wall scenes, archival ghost apparitions, absurd cameos and poetic diary narrations by Bishop, and unfolding between the two critical elections, that marked the post Arab Spring period in Egypt, the film juxtaposes the tragicomedy of politics and art-making in the so-called periphery. The film is accompanied by both Greek and English subtitles. The screening begins at 9 p.m. and entrance costs 4 euros. For more information, visit polychorosket.gr/en.

TV Control Center KET, 91A Kyprou & 35A Sikinou, tel 213.004.0496