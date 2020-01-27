NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Former Siemens executive released from jail

TAGS: Crime, Justice

Just two months after receiving a 15-year prison sentence for his role in a bribery scandal concerning German giant Siemens, a former senior executive of the company's Greek branch was released from jail citing health reasons.

Prodromos Mavridis, a former telecommunications manager for Siemens Hellas, was convicted for money laundering and was among the three executives who received 15-year terms, along with former CEO Michalis Christoforakos and former commercial director Christos Karavelas.

Mavridis' lawyer submitted a request to a five-member appeals court to suspend his sentence which was accepted.

The court imposed restrictive measures on his movement, including a ban from leaving the country and an obligation to appear at his local police station once a month.

The case relates to an estimated 70 million euros’ worth of bribes paid by the German electronics giant and its local subsidiary to clinch a contract with then state-owned telecoms provider OTE.

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 