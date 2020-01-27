French Navy helicopter carrier docks at Piraeus

A man walks past a French Navy helicopter carrier at the port of Piraeus on Monday. The Dixmude amphibious assault ship will take part in a Hellenic Armed Forces exercise called "Alexander the Great," which began on Monday. Speaking to the press on the ship, French Ambassador to Athens Patrick Maisonnave said that both countries want to strengthen defense ties further. "The ship’s presence demonstrates that France wants to have a presence in this part of the world." He also criticized Ankara for acting outside international law and condemned the Turkey-Libya maritime border accord as a "pseudo-agreement." [Yiannis Liakos/Intime News]