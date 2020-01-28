Authorities see wide compliance with smoking law

High rates of compliance with the anti-smoking law continue to be recorded in restaurants and bars, according to the National Transparency Authority (EAD) and the Greek Police (ELAS).

More specifically, in the period between January 6 and 16, 86 percent of the 352 restaurants and bars that were inspected were found to be in compliance with the law.

Only eight infringements concerning smoking in enclosed public places were recorded.



EAD said that proprietors are fully cooperative and that “people are getting used to [the enforcement of the law] and there are no reactions, as there had been in the beginning.”