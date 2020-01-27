Forgetfulness and Historical Thinking | Athens | January 28

“Forgetfulness and Historical Thinking in Herodotus against the Background of the Greek Literary Tradition” is the title of a lecture that Dr Carlos Hernandez Garces will deliver at the Norwegian Institute at Athens on Tuesday, January 28. In the lecture, Dr Hernandez Garces, a professor at the University of Oslo, will analyze the concepts of memory and forgetfulness and their influence on the writing of history in ancient Greece through his extensive research on ancient Greek literature. Admission is free and the lecture begins at 7 p.m.

Norwegian Institute, 5 Tsami Karatasou, Koukaki, tel 213.000.2400