New Choreographers Festival | Athens | January 28 - February 2

The Onassis Stegi launches the New Choreographers Festival on Tuesday, January 28, which is set to run through February 2. Eight works from young Greek choreographers have been selected to take part in the festival. The experimental choreographies explore new aspects of space and sound and blur the lines between pure dance and performance art. The festival takes places at the Onassis Stegi. For more information, visit www.onassis.org. For bookings, go to tickets.onassis.org.

Onassis Stegi, 107-109 Syngrou, tel 210.900.5800