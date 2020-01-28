The presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Auschwitz death camp – the largest and arguably the most notorious of them all – on the 75th anniversary yesterday of its liberation by the Red Army is a good opportunity for reflection.

The bitter truth is that anti-Semitism has never been never uprooted. It still feeds on beliefs and conspiracy theories that are not solely circulated in cafes or on shady websites, but are also recycled, explicitly or indirectly, in public discourse.

Constant vigilance and alertness is required to consolidate historical memory and to ensure that knowledge defeats prejudice.