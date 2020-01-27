Finance, energy ministers to attend Paris investments forum

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras will be heading to Paris on Tuesday on an official two-day visit to participate in an investment forum and attend an official dinner hosted by French senators in honor of the Greek delegation.

On Wednesday Staikouras will meet with his French counterpart, Bruno Le Maire, with whom they will jointly open the forum titled "Greece, a strategic partner in SE Europe: Confidence returns", organized by the Greek-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

They will also sign a joint statement of intent on the Greek-French economic partnership.

On the sidelines of the forum, Staikouras will meet with representatives of financial institutions such as Societe Generale, BNP-Paribas and Lazard.

The same forum will be attended by Environment and Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, who will also be discussing investment opportunities in Greece with top managers of French companies, including EDF (major power provider), RTE (electricity transmitter), TOTAL (which has signed concessions for hydrocarbon explorations in Greece), Imerys (one of the largest mine operators globally), Engie, Akuo Energy, Eren, Valorem, Eiffage and Vinci Energy.

Hatzidakis is also scheduled to pay a visit to the headquarters and the plants of two waste-processing companies, Suez and Veolia.

