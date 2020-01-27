Finance Minister Christos Staikouras estimated on Monday that there will be enough fiscal space for the reduction of the solidarity levy and the Single Property Tax (ENFIA) from this year.

Speaking on Skai Radio, he said that there will also be a 0.9 percent reduction in social security contributions in the year’s second half, while adding that this reduction will continue ‘at a greater pace’ in 2021.

The 2019 budget data issued on Monday confirmed there will be some leeway for cuts, as the primary surplus came to 5.017 billion euros, against a target for 4.4 billion included in the 2020 budget.