Greece needs to attract more talent

Greece’s failure to attract talent has seen it slip to 47th position among 132 countries, below Poland, Azerbaijan and the Philippines, in the latest Global Talent Competitiveness Index (GTCI) readings.

Switzerland is at the top spot of the chart compiled every year by INSEAD in cooperation with the Adecco Group and Google, followed by the US and Singapore.

In Europe, Greece ranks 26th among 38 states, while among high-income countries Greece ranks 42nd. Both its GTCI marks and its per capita gross domestic product are lower than those of most other European countries, so Greece’s competitiveness level as far as drawing talent is concerned is predictably low given the low incomes in this country.

Greece has also lost ground compared to last year, when it stood in 45th place, though that was among 125 countries surveyed.

Greece’s main advantage is in the talent-retaining pillar, while the greatest scope for improvement is in talent attraction, where this country is found to be lagging considerably, mainly due to the very low score in the sub-pillar of external openness. This is due to the country’s limited outward-looking character in comparison with rival countries.