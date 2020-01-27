Greece legend Nikos Zisis returned to the local league on Saturday. He helped AEK beat rival Peristeri away and consolidate itself on the second spot of the Basket League.

Zisis, a gold medallist at the 2005 Eurobasket, has decided to end his career at the professional club where he made his name before spending a decade and a half abroad.

On Saturday he scored 18 points and distributed five assists to lead AEK to a 77-73 victory at Peristeri. The Yellow are now two points ahead of both Peristeri and Promitheas, that went down 73-70 to Kolossos on Rhodes.

Leader Panathinaikos scored a record 21 triples to dismantle visiting PAOK 117-79 on Monday and stay two points clear at the top of the table.

Ionikos recorded an important home win over Aris with a 72-65 score on Sunday to move up to eighth, while Aris is once again tied at the foot of the table with crosstown rival PAOK.

The third Thessaloniki team, Iraklis, fares much better this year. Although a few days ago it had to part ways with coach Giorgos Kastritis who has been hired by Hapoel Tel Aviv for his first job abroad, Iraklis saw off Larissa 83-67 on Saturday to steer clear of relegation trouble.

In other Saturday game Ifaistos Limnou beat Lavrio 67-65 thanks to a buzzer beating triple by Michalis Pelekanos, and Rethymno downed Panionios 73-61 at home.