Turkey, Greece need to ‘resolve disagreements’ in East Med, Trump tells Erdogan

US President Donald Trump on Monday called Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan to talk about developments in Libya and Syria, a spokesman for the White House said on Twitter, adding the Turkey’s differences with Greece were also discussed.

“Today, @realDonaldTrump spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. The two leaders discussed the need to eliminate foreign interference and maintain the ceasefire in Libya. The leaders agreed that the violence being carried out in Idlib, Syria must stop,” Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere tweeted.



“President Trump also highlighted the importance of Turkey and Greece resolving their disagreements in the eastern Mediterranean,” he added.