Christoph Eschenbach | Athens | January 29

Considered one of the top living conductors, Christoph Eschenbach will direct the Athens State Orchestra in Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No. 1 in D Major, “Titan,” at the Athens Concert Hall’s Christos Lambrakis Hall on Wednesday, January 29. Acclaimed pianist Vassilis Varvaresos will also play Beethoven’s Piano Concert No. 5 in E Flat Major, Op. 73, “Emperor.” An introductory talk for ticket holders will be delivered prior to the concert at 7.45 p.m. The concert begins at 8.30 p.m. Ticket prices range from 10 to 35 euros and part of the proceeds will be donated to charitable and social causes. For more information and bookings, visit www.megaron.gr or call the box office at 210.728.2333.



Athens Concert Hall, Vassilissis Sofias & Kokkali, tel 210.728.2000