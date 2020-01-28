Turkish F-16s fly over Greek islets

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the southeastern Aegean islands of Lipsoi and Arkioi on Tuesday without authorization.



According to an announcement from the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), the pair of jets entered the Athens Flight Information region (FIR) without having previously submitted a flight plan, at 1.26 p.m.



They flew over the tiny islets near Patmos at an altitude of 26,000 feet.



The Turkish aircraft were intercepted by Greek jets in line with the international rules of engagement, the GEETHA said.