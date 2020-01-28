NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
5.1-magnitude tremor hits south of Rhodes

A moderate earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale was recorded in the sea suth of Rhodes and west of Crete, based on an initial estimate of the Athens Geodynamics Institute on Tuesday evening.

The quake's epicentre was located 112 km east of the town of Mytilene at a depth 10 km. No injuries or damages were reported.

Tuesday's quake had the same epicentre as one recorded on January 22, which measured 5.3 on the Richter scale, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

