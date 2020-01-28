Lamda buys out Dogus’ holding at Flisvos Marina

Lamda Development is as of last week the 100 percent owner of the Flisvos Marina in Palaio Faliro, southern Athens.



This follows the transaction last Thursday between Lamda and D-Marinas, which belongs to Turkish group Dogus – i.e. a few days before Dogus’ broader divestment from marinas which it has sold to CVC Capital Partners.



Kathimerini understands that Lamda had the right of first refusal based on its consortium agreement with Dogus a few years ago, so it has acquired the Turkish group’s 50 percent holding for 12.93 million euros, as it informed investors on Monday.



The transfer of the shares is expected to be completed within the first quarter of the year. Then “Lamda will be the sole shareholder of Lamda Dogus Investments, thereby having full control of Lamda Flisvos Marina SA,” the Athens-listed company stated.



Dogus also has stakes in Zea Marina in Piraeus, Gouvies Marina on Corfu and Lefkas Marina on Lefkada.