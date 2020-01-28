Mitsotakis to meet Macron in Paris on Wednesday
Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis will head to Paris on Wednesday to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Later in the day he will travel to Brussels for a working dinner with President of the European Council Charles Michel.
His full schedule is as follows, in Athens time:
-14:25 Greek Prime Minister received by the President of France at Elysee Palace
-14:30 Expanded bilateral talks at a working lunch by the French president including delegations of both countries
-15:30 Mitsotakis to meet privately with Macron
-15:45 Joint statements in the media by Macron and Mitsotakis
[ANA-MPA]
-16:30 Mitsotakis meets with business owners; he will also hold investment appointments on the sidelines of the Greek-French forum "Greece, a strategic partner in SE Europe: Confidence returns", held by the Greek-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry. A broad delegation of key ministers who accompany Premier Mitsotakis will also hold investments meetings with representatives of major French companies attending the forum.
-20:00 Departure of Mitsotakis for Brussels, where he will have a working dinner with European Council President Michel.