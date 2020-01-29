Unfortunately, Greek soccer has been declared morally bankrupt. The Greek state has proven unable over time to enforce the law in an area criss-crossed by many non-institutional forces.

If we really want to bring Greek soccer up to European standards, there’s only one tried and tested recipe: Install outside monitoring on every level: Games will be officiated by foreign referees while European inspectors will guarantee the impartial observance of rules.

Put simply, Greek soccer will get its own memorandum.