A memorandum for soccer

COMMENT

Unfortunately, Greek soccer has been declared morally bankrupt. The Greek state has proven unable over time to enforce the law in an area criss-crossed by many non-institutional forces. 

If we really want to bring Greek soccer up to European standards, there’s only one tried and tested recipe: Install outside monitoring on every level: Games will be officiated by foreign referees while European inspectors will guarantee the impartial observance of rules. 

Put simply, Greek soccer will get its own memorandum. 

