Greek parents still foot a significant portion of the bill for their children's weddings, recent research shows.

According to a survey carried out by the Wedding Circle and Marketing Glasses websites last September and October, parents pay at least part of the bill for 64 percent of Greek weddings, with 9 percent footing the whole bill while 27 percent of weddings are paid for by the couples themselves.

The average budget for a wedding is 13,830 euros, with the final cost averaging at 15,383 euros.

An average of 6,477 euros is spent on the ceremony, with 1,719 euros going to the photographer and 1,426 euros on the wedding dress.