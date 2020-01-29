Turkish jets fly over Greek island

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the southeastern Aegean island of Lipsoi on Wednesday morning without authorization.



According to an announcement from the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), the pair of jets entered the Athens Flight Information region (FIR) without having previously submitted a flight plan and flew over Lipsoi at 9.32 a.m. at an altitude of 14,000 feet.



A minute later, the same formation repeated the violation, this time flying at 6,000 feet.



The Turkish aircraft were intercepted by Greek jets in line with the international rules of engagement, the GEETHA said.