Greek PM meeting with Macron in Paris

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has arrived in Paris for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.



The range of issues that will be discussed include the strengthening of the strategic relationship between the two states and the situation in Libya, as well as the purchase by Greece of Belh@rra frigates.



A joint press briefing is scheduled to take place at 3.45 p.m.



Greece is also seeking French support in its calls for lower primary budget surplus targets, currently at 3.5 percent of GDP, as of 2021.



Meanwhile, during a Franco-Greek economic forum held in Paris Wednesday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire hailed Greece’s economic recovery and urged French companies to invest in the country.



“You need to seize the opportunities because the Greek government is taking the necessary measures so that you can invest under the best possible conditions,” Le Maire was quoted as saying.