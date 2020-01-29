WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Eisvoleas Full Band | Athens | January 31

TAGS: Music

Greek hip-hop veteran Ilias Papanikolos, aka Eisvoleas, returns to the Gagarin 205 to present his latest album, “Liakos vs Eisvoleas,” and a selection of his earlier works. Eisvoleas will be accompanied by a band in this concert that will also feature a number of surprise guests. Liakos is the artist’s alter ego who plays rebetiko music; the album blends hip-hop and rebetiko, which represent two facets of Papanikolos’ personality. Eisvoleas has shaped the Greek hip-hop scene since the beginning of his career, especially in terms of North American influences.

Gagarin 205, 205 Liosion, tel 211.411.2500

Online
 



 


