Andreas Kachrimanis & Music Travelers | Athens | January 30

The Zoo jazz venue in the northern Athens suburb of Halandri will be hosting Andreas Kachrimanis and his band, Music Travelers, in an evening of music from two of their most recent albums, “Anticipation” and “Rebirth.” Both albums were released in 2019, six months apart: “Anticipation” comprises rapid rhythms and restless sounds, whereas “Rebirth” features sensitive compositions that soothe the soul. The Music Travelers are guitarist Andreas Kachrimanis, Stavros Parginos on cello and Nikos Darilas on the drums. The concert starts at 9.30 p.m. Entrance costs 10 euros. For bookings, call 690.895.3101.

The Zoo, 45 Zoodochou Pigis, Halandri, tel 210.674.5375