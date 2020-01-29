Sofia Noiti | Athens | January 30

The Half Note jazz club in downtown Athens presents the Sofia Noiti Quintet and its “From Rebetiko to Jazz” project drawing from the two genres that have shaped Noiti’s approach to music. The set comprises pieces from Noiti’s album “Agios Chronos,” and the unreleased “Mystic Blues,” both recorded in collaboration with jazz pianist George Kontrafouris. Noiti’s timeless music links the past with the present and the future: “Agios Chronos” was recorded 20 years ago and yet still sounds contemporary today. Doors open at 8.30 p.m. and the concert begins an hour later. Entrance costs 10 euros to sit at the bar and 15 euros to sit at a table. For bookings, visit www.viva.gr.

Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310