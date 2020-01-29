Greek bank deposits rise in December

Greek private sector bank deposits rose in December after a fall in the previous month, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Businesses and household deposits came in at 143.1 billion euros ($158.78 billion), up from 139.6 billion in November, Bank of Greece data showed.

Greek banks have seen deposit inflows over the space of more than two years after the country clinched a third bailout to stay in the euro zone in July 2015.

Athens, which exited its latest bailout in August 2018, is now relying on bond markets to refinance its debt.

Greece fully lifted remaining capital controls last September, introduced at the peak of the debt crisis in mid-2015.

[Reuters]