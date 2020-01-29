Three suspects remanded over cocaine haul

Three out of four people arrested in connection with an international racket believed to have been smuggling large quantities of cocaine into Europe and Northwest Africa from the Caribbean island-country of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines were remanded in custody on Wednesday.

The fourth suspect, a Moldovan woman, was released on bail. Another four suspects will appear before a prosecutor on Thursday.

On Saturday the Hellenic Police (ELAS) announced the breakup of the racket after seizing 1.18 tons of the drug from rented apartments in the town of Astakos in Aetolia-Acarnania, western Greece.

In total, ELAS detained eight suspected members of the racket on Friday, most of whom are reportedly Albanian nationals, following a joint operation by the anti-drug unit of the Financial Crimes Squad and the port authority.