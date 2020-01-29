Two teens hurt amid tensions at Moria migrant camp

Two Afghan teenagers were in the hospital on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesvos on Wednesday following scuffles in the island's severely overcrowded refugee reception center of Moria.

A 15-year-old was in critical condition while the injuries of his 16-year-old compatriot were said to be less serious. It appears that the two incidents were not related.

According to sources, the 15-year-old was stabbed during a brawl late on Tuesday in an olive grove that is adjacent to the Moria facility and which has effectively become an extension of the camp.

No details were available about the incident leading to the 16-year-old's injuries.

Since the beginning of January, around 30 residents at the Moria camp have been injured in knife attacks, which have coincided with conditions there becoming increasingly crowded and tense.