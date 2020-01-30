The decision of ruling New Democracy's parliamentary majority not to limit the scope of the House committee tasked with probing former justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos’ handling of the alleged bribery scandal involving pharmaceutical giant Novartis and prominent Greek politicians, seems to have been vindicated by the results of the long-drawn-out investigation.

One after another, the prosecutors involved in the case have shed light on a story that has to a great extent been about judicial officials being pressured, as it had reached the point of threatening the very essence of the rule of law and the freedom of the press.

The unraveling of every single aspect of this case is deemed absolutely necessary in order for the institution of Greek democracy to prove that it can and will defend the independence of the judiciary – albeit belatedly.