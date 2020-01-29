ATHEX: Little action on low trade at Athinon Ave

The bond issue on Tuesday and Wednesday's T-bill auction appeared to have wrung investors dry at Athinon Avenue, as Wednesday’s stock session – which resulted in more winners than losers while the benchmark inched lower – had the lowest turnover of the last 76 trading days.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 931.21 points, shedding 0.24 percent from Tuesday’s 933.43 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.43 percent to 2,323.68 points, while mid-caps expanded 0.56 percent and small-caps earned 0.70 percent.

The banks index improved 0.60 percent, with National grabbing 1.02 percent, Alpha advanced 0.98 percent and Eurobank growing 0.29 percent, as Piraeus shrank 0.37 percent. GEK Terna gave up 2.95 percent, Motor Oil eased 0.99 percent, Ellaktor parted with 0.86 percent and ADMIE Holdings declined 0.81 percent, while EYDAP improved 0.53 percent.

In total 56 stocks recorded gains, 48 counted losses and 29 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to just 33.4 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 51.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.28 percent to close at 67.12 points.