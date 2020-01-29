Almost eight in every 10 employers in Greece say they find it hard to obtain the workers they need to fill their vacancies, particularly as regards technicians, engineers with degrees and professional sales assistants, according to an international survey by ManpowerGroup.

This makes matching supply with demand in priority professions one of the biggest challenges for the domestic labor market and the economy in general.

Though the phenomenon is not exclusive to Greece, it is among the top three countries in terms of difficulty finding skilled and talented staff, and in 2019 it posted the highest rate of difficulty in the 11 years this survey has been taking place.