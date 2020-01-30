Axia sees investment grade for Greece in 2020

Axia Research considers it very possible that Greece will secure the coveted investment grade as early as this year, likely toward the end of 2020, as the political risk has been minimized and positive catalysts are expected in the economy.

The Cyprus-based multinational group said in a report that, besides the improvement of sentiment and the formal confirmation of the country’s recovery, investment grade would give banks access to the main refinancing operations of the European Central Bank, it would allow the ECB to include Greek bonds in its quantitative easing (QE) program, and see the Greek market return to certain international indexes, that investors monitor.

Axia researchers recently visited Athens and met government and bank officials. They now estimate that investor interest in Greek securities will be sustained while new public offerings in the real estate sector will further enhance the market's prospects.

After the benchmark of the Greek bourse soared 50 percent last year, Axia analysts anticipate the momentum to continue this year too, although this year’s returns may not be as high as those of 2019. This is due to the banks sector's 120-7 percent jump last year.