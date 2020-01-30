The European Union’s next long-term budget (2021-2027), Turkey's activities in the Eastern Mediterranean and the issue of launching accession negotiations with the Western Balkans were discussed on Wednesday night in Brussels between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with European Council President Charles Michel.

The two leaders discussed in detail how much Greece will receive from the new joint budget.

Michel has called a meeting of EU leaders for Feb. 20 to find a compromise on the issue.

In the coming days, he will meet with all the leaders of the now 27 member-states to come up with a final proposal that will form the basis of the negotiations until the summit.