Women asylum seekers hold protest rally in Lesvos

Female refugees who have applied for asylum and are housed in the overcrowded reception and identification centre in Moria, Lesvos, staged a protest rally in the centre of the island's main town on Thursday.



Under the slogan "Moria is hell", the 300 women, the majority from Afghanistan, along with their children protested over the poor living conditions and demanded to be transferred out of Moria.

As of Thursday, January 30, there are more than 19,500 people inside and outside the hotspot, far exceeding its capacity.