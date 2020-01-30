NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Earthquake strikes in southeast Aegean

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake shook the area south of the Greek islands of Rhodes and Karpathos, in the southeastern Aegean on Thursday afternoon, according to a preliminary reading of the Athens’ Geodynamic Institute.

The epicenter of the earthquake that struck after 1 p.m. was at sea, 74 kilometers southeast of Karpathos, while its depth was just over 10 kilometers.

No damages were reported. The same region was hit by a 5.1-magnitude tremor at 3.28 a.m. on Thursday.

