Moderate tremor strikes in southeast Aegean

A 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook the area south of the Greek islands of Rhodes and Karpathos, in the southeastern Aegean on Thursday afternoon, according to a preliminary reading of the Athens’ Geodynamic Institute.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center give a slightly lower reading of 5.7.

The epicenter of the earthquake that struck after 1 p.m. was at sea, 74 kilometers southeast of Karpathos, while its depth was just over 10 kilometers.

No damages were reported. The same region was hit by a 5.1-magnitude tremor at 3.28 a.m. on Thursday.