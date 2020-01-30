Wind energy farms set new record in 2019

Wind energy output soared to new records in 2019 in Greece, with more new wind energy farms going into operation than in any other year, Hellenic Wind Energy Association HWEA/ELEATEN said in a report released on Thursday.



The increase was almost four times the annual average rate of the previous decade, raising the total power of wind farms to more than 3,500 MW last year.

HWEA said the new wind energy farms beginning operations had a total power of 727.5 MW, four times more than the annual average rate of the previous decade (185 MW), with the biggest single wind energy farm operating in south Evia (154.1 MW).



Public Power Corporation (PPC) completed a repowering of the first seven wind energy farms with a significant reduction of the number of wind turbines (from 62 to 15).



In Kozani, wind turbines have the largest rotor diameter (136 meters), while the first hybrid electricity power station began operations using wind energy and storage to batteries in Tilos island, while a hybrid station began pilot operations in Ikaria island.

At the end of 2019, wind energy farms' power totaled 3,576 MW, up 25.4 pct from 2018.

Foreign investors owned 43 pct of wind energy farms in Greece and accounted for 47 pct of new investments in 2019. Central Greece remained at the top of wind energy farms with a total power of 1,311 MW (36.7 pct), followed by the Peloponnese (587 MW, or 16.4 pct) and East Macedonia-Thrace (446 MW or 13 pct).



The top five players in the market were: Terna Energy (554.1 MW or 15.5 pct), El.Tech. Anemos (Ellaktor) with 397.5 MW or 11.1 pct, ENEL Green Power (354.6 MW or 9.9 pct), EREN (268.5 MW or 7.5 pct) and Iberdrola Rokas (254.7 MW or 7.1 pct).

The top suppliers were Vestas (46.6 pct), Enercon (25.1 pct), Siemens Gamesa (17.8 pct), Nordex (5.3 pct), GE Renewables (3.9 pct).

