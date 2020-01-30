Cayetano & The Unsound Mind | Athens | January 31

Innovative Greek trip-hop, downtempo and freestyle DJ and composer Giorgos Bratanis, aka Cayetano, will perform at the Zappeion Hall in the heart of Athens, accompanied by Nikos Bartzokas on percussion and Resoloot on electric guitar, on Friday, January 31, as part of the St Paul’s Sessions series of live events organized by Groove Productions. The artist will present his latest single, “Strange Me,” and has also invited the Unsound Mind, an up-and-coming local guitar, double bass and beatbox trio, to join him on stage. Bratanis began his music career in 1995 and played in various indie bands. Today, he is famous worldwide thanks to Cayetano, his dub-trip-hop-jazz-oriented project born in Barcelona in the early 2000s. The concert begins at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 15 euros at the door on the night while online pre-bookings cost 13 euros. For more information, go to www.stpaulssessions.gr. For bookings, visit www.ticketservices.gr.

Zappeion Hall, Vasilissis Olgas, tel 210.322.3509 210.323.7830, 210.323.7182, 210.325.5541