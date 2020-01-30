Anna Linardou | Athens | January 31

Anna Linardou will perform songs from her first solo album, “Heterotopia,” at Underflow Records & Art Gallery opposite the Syngrou Fix metro station in the center of Athens. Linardou mixes vocal techniques from different music traditions, acoustic and electronic instruments, live sampling and improvisation, which together create a sound free of the bindings of time and space. The concert begins at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 15 euros at the door. For more information, visit www.underflow.gr.

Underflow Records & Art Gallery, 39 Kallirois, tel 211.403.9926