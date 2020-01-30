WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
WHAT'S ON

Anna Linardou | Athens | January 31

TAGS: Music

Anna Linardou will perform songs from her first solo album, “Heterotopia,” at Underflow Records & Art Gallery opposite the Syngrou Fix metro station in the center of Athens. Linardou mixes vocal techniques from different music traditions, acoustic and electronic instruments, live sampling and improvisation, which together create a sound free of the bindings of time and space. The concert begins at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 15 euros at the door. For more information, visit www.underflow.gr.

Underflow Records & Art Gallery, 39 Kallirois, tel 211.403.9926

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 