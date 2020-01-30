Suspicious virus case detected in Thessaloniki

Health authorities in Thessaloniki were on alert on Thursday after a man was admitted to the city's Ahepa hospital with symptoms resembling those of the Chinese coronavirus which has killed more than 170 people.

According to the hospital director, the patient is a middle-aged man who is undergoing medical tests and will remain in quarantine. A sample of his DNA has been sent to the Pasteur Institute which is to determine whether he has the coronavirus or regular flu.

Meanwhile the death toll from the flu virus in Greece since October has risen to 21 with eight deaths recorded within the last week, according to the latest data of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).