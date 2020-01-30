Greece eyes FIFA-UEFA ‘memorandum’ for Super League overhaul

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Thursday that the presidents of international soccer’s governing bodies, FIFA and UEFA, will be invited to Greece to help draft a “memorandum” to overhaul the country’s troubled Super League.



Speaking in Parliament, Mitsotakis said that the government would not hesitate to suspend the country’s championship if the problems persisted.



The premier also defended a controversial legal amendment passed on Wednesday designed to prevent northern Greek soccer clubs PAOK and Xanthi from being relegated due to alleged infringement of ownership rules.



The move, Mitsotakis said, was driven by concern over social cohesion sparked by a north-south divide.

