Three terror suspects who were arrested on Wednesday are believed by police to have been planning a robbery, probably on a bank.



The arrests were hailed by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as a “great success.”



The first suspect is Yiannis Michailidis, 32, an alleged member of the Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire, who had escaped from prison in June last year. Michailidis was known as the Syntagma Archer after trying to shoot at police with a bow and arrow during a protest rally in February 2011.



The second suspect is Constantina Athanassapoulou, 28, a suspected accomplice of Panagiota Roupa of the Revolutionary Struggle, and Michailidis' 26-year-old girlfriend.



The suspects were arrested on Wednesday in Aghia Paraskevi in a stolen car.



Michailidis has been linked to a bank robbery in Erymantheia, Achaia, last August, from which counter-terrorism officers found his DNA.