Strong interest in  DEPA Infrastructure

State sell-off fund TAIPED has recorded strong investor interest in the concession of DEPA Infrastructure, the Public Gas Corporation offshoot that includes only the utility’s infrastructure and of which 65 percent belongs to the state and 35 percent to Hellenic Petroleum.



The fund expects at least seven to eight bidders in the first stage of the tender.



Up to the February 14 deadline, expressions of interest are expected from three funds that make strategic investments in infrastructure and four to five European companies active in natural gas network management.



TAIPED is certain Italgas and France’s Engie (Terna’s partner in the electricity market) will express an interest and that Italy’s Snam will probably do so via DESFA.



Likely contenders also include Germany’s Eon and a Spanish natural gas enterprise.