Thessaloniki resident tests negative for coronavirus, clearing list of potential patients

A Thessaloniki resident who developed flu symptoms after returning home from Wuhan, China, has tested negative for the new coronavirus.



Authorities said the Pasteur Institute, which had received a sample of the 62-year-old’s DNA to determine whether he has the coronavirus or regular flu, has confirmed the results.



The World Health Organization declared a global health emergency on Thursday as the coronavirus outbreak spread well beyond China, where it emerged last month.



Meanwhile the death toll from the flu virus in Greece since October has risen to 21 with eight deaths recorded within the last week, according to the latest data of the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).