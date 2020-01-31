NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Erdogan says Turkey may launch offensive in Syria’s Idlib if attacks don't stop

TAGS: Turkey, Security

Turkey may launch a military operation into Syria’s northwestern province of Idlib if the situation in the region is not resolved immediately, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, as attacks by Russia-backed Syrian government forces raised concern of a new refugee wave to Turkey.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan said Turkey could not handle a fresh influx of migrants. On Wednesday, Erdogan had said Ankara was losing patience with the assault and accused Russia of violating agreements aimed at curbing conflict in the region. [Reuters]

