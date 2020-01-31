BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

Greece to auction 375 mln euros of 3-month T-bills on Feb. 5

TAGS: Finance

Greece will sell 375 million euros of three-month treasury bills on February 5 to refinance maturing debt, its debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The agency rolled over three-month T-bills in January with the paper priced at a negative yield of -0.08 percent, an all-time low.

The settlement date of the new T-bills will be February 7.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid. Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30 percent of the auctioned amount until February 6, PDMA said. [Reuters]

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 