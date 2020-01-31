Greece to auction 375 mln euros of 3-month T-bills on Feb. 5

Greece will sell 375 million euros of three-month treasury bills on February 5 to refinance maturing debt, its debt agency PDMA said on Friday.

The agency rolled over three-month T-bills in January with the paper priced at a negative yield of -0.08 percent, an all-time low.

The settlement date of the new T-bills will be February 7.

Only primary dealers will be allowed to participate and no commission will be paid. Primary dealers can submit non-competitive bids for up to an additional 30 percent of the auctioned amount until February 6, PDMA said. [Reuters]