Greece nominates ECHR for Nobel peace prize

Greece has sent a letter to the Nobel Committee to nominate the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for the 2020 Nobel peace prize.



In a statement Friday, the country’s foreign ministry described the Strasbourg-based court an important institution for the protection of human rights and international justice, while hailing its broader contribution to the promotion of peace around the globe.



The ministry noted that Greece will hold the next presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (May-November 2020) which will coincide with the 70th anniversary of the European Convention on Human Rights, which is overseen by ECHR. It cited this as an additional reason behind its nomination.



Reports Friday said that Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, and the Fridays For Future global protest movement she inspired, have been nominated for the same prize by two Swedish deputies.