Four migrants found inside container in Thessaloniki

Greek police on Friday said it found four migrants locked inside a container left at the old train station in the western outskirts of Thessaloniki.

Officers were alerted by an OSE train company employee who called police to say he had heard noise from a container left near Koletti Street.

After freeing the migrants, reportedly Afghan nationals, officers sent them to a local hospital for a health check.

It remains unclear how they ended up in the container and how they reached Thessaloniki.